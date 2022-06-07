News
Rediff.com  » News » India logs 3,714 new Covid cases, active tally rises

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 07, 2022 12:41 IST
India added 3,714 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,85,049, while the active cases increased to 26,976, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Students show victory signs after receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,24,708 with seven fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,194 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.97 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,33,365, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 194.27 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The seven new fatalities include six from Kerala and one from Punjab.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
