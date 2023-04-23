News
India logs 29 new Covid deaths, 10,112 fresh cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 23, 2023 11:21 IST
India on Sunday recorded a single-day rise of 10,112 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 67,806, according to Union health ministry data.

Photograph: ANI Photo

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.48 crore (4,48,91,989).

The death toll climbed to 5,31,329 with 29 fatalities, including seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.43 per cent.

At 67,806, the active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,92,854, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
