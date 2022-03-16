News
Rediff.com  » News » India logs 2,876 new Covid cases, 98 deaths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 16, 2022 10:03 IST
India logged 2,876 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,98,938, while the active cases dipped to 32,811, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Students show their COVID-19 vaccination certificate before entering the examination hall for the High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2022 (HSLC) at Ulubari Higher Secondary School, in Guwahati, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,16,072 with 98 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,106 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,50,055 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.60 crore, it said.

According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.38 per cent and weekly positivity rate at 0.44 per cent.

As many as 78.05 crore total tests have been conducted so far and 7,52,818 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, it said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
