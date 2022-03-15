News
Rediff.com  » News » India logs 2,568 new COVID-19 infections, 97 deaths

India logs 2,568 new COVID-19 infections, 97 deaths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 15, 2022 12:35 IST
India logged 2,568 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,96,062, while the active cases dipped to 33,917, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at ESIS hospital, Vashi in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,15,974 with 97 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 2,251 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,46,171 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.40 crore, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.37 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.46 per cent, it said.

A total of 77.97 crore tests have been conducted so far while 7,01,773 tests were done in the last 24 hours, it said.

The 97 new fatalities include 78 from Kerala.

A total of 5,15,974 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,753 from Maharashtra, 66,886 from Kerala, 40,022 from Karnataka, 38,024 from Tamil Nadu, 26,141 from Delhi, 23,492 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,188 from West Bengal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Covid spread likely to continue for a long time: WHO
'Immunity will get us through Covid'
Do I Need To Be Hospitalised For Covid?
'Why would India fire a missile into Pakistan?'
Our missile system highly safe, secure: Rajnath in RS
Amazon calls Future stores transfer to RIL a fraud
Muslim Women And The Hijab Debate
