News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India logs 2,468 new Covid cases, 17 deaths; active cases decline

India logs 2,468 new Covid cases, 17 deaths; active cases decline

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 05, 2022 10:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India recorded 2,468 new coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4,46,01,934, while the active cases declined to 33,318, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,733 with 17 more fatalities, which included nine deaths reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 1,280 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.32 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,39,883, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Parl panel raps Centre for handling of Covid 2nd wave
Parl panel raps Centre for handling of Covid 2nd wave
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
Study reveals how COVID-19 damages heart
Study reveals how COVID-19 damages heart
UAE minister opens new Hindu temple in Dubai
UAE minister opens new Hindu temple in Dubai
3 Jaish terrorists among 4 ultras killed in J-K
3 Jaish terrorists among 4 ultras killed in J-K
25 people killed in U'khand bus accident, 21 rescued
25 people killed in U'khand bus accident, 21 rescued
PIX: Liverpool cruise; Barcelona, Atletico stunned
PIX: Liverpool cruise; Barcelona, Atletico stunned
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Scientists believe Covid is almost over, but...

Scientists believe Covid is almost over, but...

'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'

'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances