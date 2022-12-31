News
India logs 226 fresh Covid infections; active cases rise to 3,653

India logs 226 fresh Covid infections; active cases rise to 3,653

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 31, 2022 11:23 IST
India reported 226 new coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4.46 crore, while the active cases increased to 3,653, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

IMAGE: A health worker examining a foreign female tourist for a COVID-19 test at the East Gate of the Taj Mahal amid a surge in cases worldwide, in Agra, December 28, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll stands at 5,30,702 with three fatalities reconciled by Kerala, data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.12 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 0.15 per cent, the ministry said.

 

It said 1,87,983 tests for detection of Covid were conducted in the last 24 hours

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

An increase of 44 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,44,029, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, the ministry said.

So far, a total of 4,46,78,384 cases have been recorded in the country.

According to the ministry, 220.10 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore cases on June 23 and four crore cases on January 25 this year

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Why does China have Covid surge and not India?
India may see Covid surge in Jan, next 40 days crucial
No major Covid outbreak likely in India: Expert
The Battle Of The Eggs!
Pele's Story Is A Story Of Hope
Where Are Virat, Anushka on NYE?
Flashback 2022: Zero Returns
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

