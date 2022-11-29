News
Rediff.com  » News » India logs 215 new Covid cases, lowest since April 2020

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 29, 2022 11:53 IST
India logged 215 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since April 2020, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,72,068, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The active cases further declined to 4,982, while the death toll climbed to 5,30,615 with one fatality being reported from Delhi, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

 

A decrease of 141 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,36,471, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.91 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
China defends Covid policy, logs 40K fresh cases
Scientists believe Covid is almost over, but...
'Xi step down': China protests over Covid lockdowns
'He has insulted #KashmiriPandits'
Fire-fighter Casemiro provides the spark for Brazil
'We have to make great films; good is not good enough'
You should be ashamed: Israeli envoy to IFFI jury head
