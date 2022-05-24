India logs 1,675 Covid cases in a day, 31 deaths

India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 1,675 to reach 4,31,40,068, while the number of active infections increased marginally to 14,841, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 preventive vaccine to a beneficiary, at a vaccination camp in Gurugram University. Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll has climbed to 5,24,490 with 31 fatalities reported from Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active cases, which rose by nine in a day, comprised 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.41 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.49 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,26,00,737, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far under the nationwide inoculation drive has exceeded 192.52 crore.

India's COVID-19 case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23 last year.