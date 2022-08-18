News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India logs 12,608 new Covid cases, 72 deaths; active cases decline

India logs 12,608 new Covid cases, 72 deaths; active cases decline

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 18, 2022 11:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India saw a single day rise of 12,608 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,42,98,864, while the active cases declined to 1,01,343, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 test, in Jammu, August 16, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The national death toll climbed to 5,27,206 with 72 fatalities, including 29 fatalities by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.23 per cent of the total infections, as the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.58 per cent, the health ministry said.

 

A decline of 3,715 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.48 per cent, and weekly at 4.20 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,36,70,315.

The overall fatality rate to date stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 208.95 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020.

It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and four crore on January 25 this year.

The 43 new fatalities composed of eight from Delhi, six from Maharashtra, five from Haryana, four each from Punjab and West Bengal, three from Karnataka, two each from Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Amid Covid surge, airlines asked to enforce protocol
Amid Covid surge, airlines asked to enforce protocol
Be prepared for new Covid waves: Soumya Swaminathan
Be prepared for new Covid waves: Soumya Swaminathan
'This is the mildest Covid wave that I have seen'
'This is the mildest Covid wave that I have seen'
Tamannaah Sets Hearts Racing In A Sari
Tamannaah Sets Hearts Racing In A Sari
'For two years, I did not touch alcohol'
'For two years, I did not touch alcohol'
Nitish's Red Roses For Lalu
Nitish's Red Roses For Lalu
'Whatever the government says, take with ton of salt!'
'Whatever the government says, take with ton of salt!'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'

'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'

Covid not yet over, be vigilant, appeals Mandaviya

Covid not yet over, be vigilant, appeals Mandaviya

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances