News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India logs 1,109 new COVID-19 cases; 43 deaths

India logs 1,109 new COVID-19 cases; 43 deaths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 08, 2022 11:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India saw a single day rise of 1,109 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,33,067, while the active cases have further declined to 11,492 , according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing, at Bharat Mata Chowk Market, in Jammu on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll has climbed to 5,21,573 with 43 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 147 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.23 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,00,002, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 185.38 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
If You Get Covid: What You Must Know
If You Get Covid: What You Must Know
'Everybody need not rush to hospital'
'Everybody need not rush to hospital'
'Immunity will get us through Covid'
'Immunity will get us through Covid'
Insurance: Entry cap for new players may be removed
Insurance: Entry cap for new players may be removed
Show desperation and hunger: Rohit tells MI team-mates
Show desperation and hunger: Rohit tells MI team-mates
When Didi Speaks...
When Didi Speaks...
'Why Is There No Accountability In The Congress'
'Why Is There No Accountability In The Congress'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Remember, always, the virus doesn't want to die'

'Remember, always, the virus doesn't want to die'

When will Covid end? Here's what experts say

When will Covid end? Here's what experts say

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances