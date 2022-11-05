News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India logs 1,082 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths; active tally declines

India logs 1,082 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths; active tally declines

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 05, 2022 11:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's coronavirus tally climbed to 4,46,59,447 on Saturday with 1,082 fresh infections, while the number of active cases declined to 15,200, according to Union health ministry data.

The toll due to the viral infection climbed to 5,30,486 with seven fatalities, including two deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

A decrease of 505 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,13,761 and the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent.

So far, 219.71 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the ministry's website.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.

Of the five deaths reported in the span of 24 hours, two were from Delhi and one each from Maharashtra, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Parl panel raps Centre for handling of Covid 2nd wave
Parl panel raps Centre for handling of Covid 2nd wave
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
Experts feel COVID-19 has reached endemic phase
Experts feel COVID-19 has reached endemic phase
India must perform or perish against Zimbabwe
India must perform or perish against Zimbabwe
Hylo Open: Srikanth, Treesa-Gayatri in semis
Hylo Open: Srikanth, Treesa-Gayatri in semis
Bypolls for Mainpuri LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5
Bypolls for Mainpuri LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5
Rita Bahuguna convicted for code breach in UP polls
Rita Bahuguna convicted for code breach in UP polls
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Scientists believe Covid is almost over, but...

Scientists believe Covid is almost over, but...

Study reveals how COVID-19 damages heart

Study reveals how COVID-19 damages heart

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances