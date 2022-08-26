News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India logs 10,256 Covid cases, active infections dip further

India logs 10,256 Covid cases, active infections dip further

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 26, 2022 12:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India logged 10,256 new coroanvirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 4,43,89,176, while the active cases declined to 90,707, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 test, in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,27,556 with 68 fatalities which includes 29 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.20 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.61 per cent, the ministry said.

 

A decline of 3,340 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stood at 2.43 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.02 per cent.

A total of 88.43 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far with 4,22,322 conducted in the last 24 hours.

The new deaths include six from Maharashtra, four each from Rajasthan and Delhi, three each from Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, two each from Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
Explained: Why Covid Cases Are Rising
Explained: Why Covid Cases Are Rising
Should Dahi Handi Be An Adventure Sport?
Should Dahi Handi Be An Adventure Sport?
11 Foods To Improve Your Gut Health
11 Foods To Improve Your Gut Health
'Audience has become very choosy'
'Audience has become very choosy'
SC rejects plea against order in Yogi hate speech case
SC rejects plea against order in Yogi hate speech case
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'No need to panic about COVID-19'

'No need to panic about COVID-19'

Amid Covid surge, airlines asked to enforce protocol

Amid Covid surge, airlines asked to enforce protocol

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances