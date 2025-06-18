HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India launches Op Sindhu to evacuate nationals from war-hit Iran

India launches Op Sindhu to evacuate nationals from war-hit Iran

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Listen to Article
June 18, 2025 22:51 IST

India on Wednesday announced launching 'Operation Sindhu' to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran as the Persian Gulf nation's conflict with Israel showed no sign of letting up.

IMAGE: Indian students reach Zvartnots International Airport to board a flight from Armenia to New Delhi, under Operation Sindhu after the Israel-Iran conflict, June 18, 2025. Photograph: Courtesy MEA India on X

Even as India kicked off the evacuation mission, there were reports of some Indian students sustaining injuries in a strike on a medical students' dormitory in Keshavarz street area in Tehran.

Iranian embassy officials in Delhi said the Iranian foreign ministry was in close touch with the Indian mission in Tehran after some students were injured.

 

There was no immediate comment on the reported incident from the Indian side.

"India accords highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad," the ministry of external affairs said.

More than 4,000 Indian nationals are living in Iran and half of them are students.

The MEA said the Indian embassy in Tehran has evacuated 110 Indian students from northern Iran, assisting them in safely crossing over into Armenia on Tuesday.

The students have travelled by road to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, under the supervision of the Indian missions in Iran and Armenia.

"These students departed Yerevan on a special flight at 1455 hours on June 18 and will arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of June 19 as part of the initial stages of Operation Sindhu," the MEA said.

New Delhi said it is grateful to the governments of Iran and Armenia for the smooth facilitation of the evacuation process.

In view of the deteriorating situation as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, India has been taking various steps over the last several days for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran.

"As part of the ongoing operation, the Indian embassy in Iran has been assisting large numbers of Indian nationals in moving from areas seeing increased hostilities to relatively safer areas within the country and to subsequently evacuate them using the available and feasible options," the MEA said.

"Indian nationals in Iran are advised to stay in touch with the Indian embassy in Tehran through its emergency helpline, and with the 24x7 Control Room established by the MEA in New Delhi," it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
