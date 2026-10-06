India keeps Russia-Ukraine peace effort alive, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlines India's strategic foreign policy approach to navigate a turbulent global landscape, marked by ongoing conflicts and economic uncertainties, while advocating for dialogue and the Global South.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addresses the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave 2026, in New Delhi, October 5, 2026. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo)

Key Points External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar describes the current global landscape as an 'age of flux' characterised by conflicts and economic volatility.

India maintains that the Russia-Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved on the battlefield and advocates for dialogue and diplomacy, engaging with both Russian and Ukrainian leadership.

Jaishankar condemned attacks on civilian shipping, including incidents affecting Indian sailors, and raised concerns with both Russia and Ukraine.

India is confident in its ability to rise to global challenges, including energy, food, and fertiliser security, and champions the voice of the Global South.

India pursues a strategy of 'multi-alignment' to manage strategic partnerships with countries like the US, Russia, China, and Europe in a complex geopolitical environment.

This is going to be an age of flux for the world, with conflicts and tariff volatility making it turbulent, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, underlining that responding to the challenges emerging out of the "choppy waters" is the task at hand.

"I am very confident that we will rise to the challenges," Jaishankar said during an interactive session at the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave here.

India's Stance on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In his remarks, the external affairs minister also referred to the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has prolonged for more than four years and efforts made by New Delhi towards the peace process. "We still keep in touch with both sides," he said.

"From the very start, we have always held that this conflict in Ukraine is unlikely to be resolved in the battlefield. And therefore, it was important to have negotiations between the parties, and that dialogue and diplomacy was probably the best pathway. Now, there were actually negotiations in the early stages of the conflict, to some extent there have been negotiations on different aspects of that conflict, limited issues of that conflict," he said.

The external affairs minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek and after that, "he asked me to go to Kyiv".

"I went to Kyiv and met (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and my counterpart foreign minister. Then I came back and reported to the prime minister. President Putin was in Delhi for the BRICS (Summit) and they had a further conversation, and we still keep in touch with both sides," he added.

"So I think this is still something we have to see. I mean, it is not obviously an easy situation, it is not something which anybody can say with a high degree of confidence that something is going to come out. But it seems definitely an effort worth making because, as I said, we do feel the Global South's concern," Jaishankar said.

He said India has been maintaining for some time that that both parties should come to the table and there were a number of conferences, where countries gathered to express their support for peace, "but they would gather in the absence of Russia".

"And we always felt, what is the point of having a gathering ... on the Ukraine conflict, where Russia is not there," Jaishankar said.

He cited attacks on civilian shipping in July by both Russian and Ukrainian sides, and added that in the course of those attacks, some Indian sailors were killed, while some were injured.

"We regard these attacks as completely unacceptable, whether it is in the Black Sea, the Red Sea or the Gulf. So we protested very strongly to the Russians, to the Ukrainians. I myself took it up with the foreign ministers of both the countries. And we started getting active, initially, to secure the maritime shipping and the mariners involved in it," the Union minister said.

Navigating Global Instability and Challenges

The flagship event's theme was "Resilience in an Age of Flux".

Jaishankar shared the dais with former foreign minister of Singapore George Yong-Boon Yeo during the closing session of the three-day conclave.

The minister was also asked how he sees the challenges ahead amid geopolitical uncertainties.

"We know that this is going to be an age of flux, as you call it. And it is going to be turbulent and volatile, with uncertainties. We are seeing two major conflicts, we are seeing other frictions. As I said, there is the pressure of non-market factors, there is tariff volatility," Jaishankar said.

"So taking all of these into account ... yes, these are choppy waters," he added.

The minister, however, said that as India's record shows, "we have been able to rise to the challenges, whether it was Covid or the challenge of a double conflict today".

"The challenges of energy, food, fertilisers.... We need to factor them into our thinking, plan and respond -- that in a sense is the task before us. And I am very confident that we will rise to the challenge," he said.

India's Role in the Global South and Multilateralism

Jaishankar also spoke about championing the voice of the Global South.

"The Global South expects India to articulate on the world stage," he said.

According to the minister, New Delhi maintains that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On reforms needed for the United Nations and other multilateral institutions, Jaishankar said "the UN is gridlocked", adding that a few countries are resisting its reforms.

Strategic Partnerships in a Changing World

Emphasising "multi-alignment" in today's world, he said for India, each partner has its interests, and they also have different challenges and different opportunities.

At this time, where the United States is concerned, as with other countries, it is one of the principal strategic partners and a major critical defence partner of India, he said.

"And, what happens in an era, which you call the age of flux, so how does one deal with the US, how does one deal with the rise of China, how does one respond to a much more stable, traditional relationship with Russia and how does one explore possibilities with Europe, with whom an FTA has been concluded, besides a trade pact with the UK," he added.

"Because we have challenges, we should not have a black-and-white view of that relationship. We have to weigh it in a very considered and judicious way. And given India's perspective, I would argue that actually, every relationship net-net is a plus-plus. And therefore, we should really have the confidence of pushing it at every front, knowing that progress on any front makes it easier on other fronts. So it is kind of oppositive of a zero-sum game," he argued.