India joins 50 nations in call for urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza

India has joined 50 other UN member states in a crucial call to action, advocating for unhindered health and humanitarian access into Gaza as winter approaches, underscoring the urgent need for aid and lasting regional peace.

FILE IMAGE: Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen in Gaza City. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

Key Points India joined 50 other UN member states in endorsing a call to action for health and humanitarian access into Gaza.

New Delhi emphasised the need for safe, sustained, and unhindered humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza as winter sets in.

The joint statement called on the incoming government of Israel to facilitate rapid humanitarian access and restore medical referral pathways to East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

The countries committed to supporting winterisation preparation efforts, including shelter, water, sanitation, and health supplies.

India joined 50 other UN member states endorsing a call to action on health and humanitarian access into Gaza as the winter months set in with New Delhi emphasising the need for renewed efforts towards lasting peace and stability in the region.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel, on Thursday joined UN ambassadors in the UN at a media stakeout led by Jordan, Qatar and the UK alongside 50 member states, endorsing the Call to Action on Humanitarian Access and Health in Gaza.

India's Stance On Gaza Aid

"As winter sets in, India reiterates the importance of safe, sustained and unhindered humanitarian assistance to suffering civilians, especially women and children, in Gaza," the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a post on X on Friday.

"We emphasise the importance of protecting civilians, ensuring respect for international humanitarian law, and the need for renewed efforts towards lasting peace and stability in the region," the mission added.

UK Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Sarah MacIntosh had delivered a joint statement on behalf of the countries, including Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Greece among others.

International Demands For Gaza Access

In the joint statement, the countries said that following the elections in Israel, they reiterate their call to the incoming government of Israel to allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza.

It further called on the incoming Israel government to facilitate the operation of the Egyptian and Jordanian humanitarian corridors and to approve additional critical items, in particular related to shelter, fuel, water, sanitation, health supplies to prevent further deterioration of public health.

The joint statement also reiterated its call to the incoming government of Israel to restore the medical referral pathway to hospitals in East Jerusalem and the West Bank for those with illnesses and injuries that cannot be adequately treated in Gaza.

Protecting Healthcare And Supporting Winterisation

It emphasised the protection of healthcare workers, healthcare facilities and medical transport in accordance with international humanitarian law and open and expedite transparent criminal investigations into attacks against healthcare and humanitarian workers.

The countries endorsing the call to action committed to supporting humanitarian efforts in Gaza by providing support for urgent winterisation preparation efforts, including shelter, water, sanitation and health supplies to reduce suffering and mitigate public health risks.