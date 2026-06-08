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Home  » News » India issues fresh travel warning as Iran, Israel trade strikes

India issues fresh travel warning as Iran, Israel trade strikes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 14:10 IST

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Amidst escalating regional tensions and recent Israeli airstrikes, India has urgently advised its nationals to avoid travel to Iran and for those currently there to exit the country by available means.

Life in Tehran, Iran

IMAGE: People walk past a billboard depicting the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and the late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a street in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters 

Key Points

  • India has reissued an urgent travel advisory for its nationals in Iran.
  • Indian citizens are advised to avoid travel to Iran and those currently there should leave immediately.
  • The advisory follows recent developments, including Israeli airstrikes targeting central and western Iran.
  • Previous advisories were issued due to escalating tensions and US warnings regarding the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Approximately 1,800 Indians have already returned from Iran since the conflict began in February.

India on Monday reiterated its warning to its nationals in Iran to avoid any travel to the country and exit the region by available means of transport. The advisory comes in view of the latest developments in the region.

In the urgent advisory, the Indian Embassy in Iran reiterated its earlier advice to all Indian nationals to avoid travel to Iran.

Escalating Tensions In The Region

"In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran," the advisory stated on X. "Indian Nationals presently in Iran are also advised to exit the country by available means of transport," it said. 

On Monday, Israel launched airstrikes targeting central and western Iran in response to missile fire from Tehran.

On April 7, India issued the advisory asking its nationals in Iran to stay wherever they are for the next 48 hours. The advisory was issued after US President Donald Trump had warned that a "whole civilisation will die tonight" if Iran does not meet his 8 pm Eastern Time deadline to end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to official data, around 9,000 Indians, including students, were in Iran when the conflict began following strikes on Iranian targets by Israel and the US on February 28. Nearly 1,800 Indians have returned to India so far.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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