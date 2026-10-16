India issues fresh Saudi advisory for citizens as flight chaos continues

India has issued a critical travel advisory for its nationals in Saudi Arabia, warning of ongoing flight disruptions and safety concerns following an October 10 airport attack, urging adherence to local authority instructions and caution for Umrah pilgrims.

IMAGE: Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 8, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Photograph: Social Media/via Reuters

Key Points India has issued a fresh advisory for its nationals in Saudi Arabia, urging them to follow local instructions and stay indoors during aerial attacks.

Two Indian nationals injured in the October 10 attack on Riyadh airport remain in ICU, with others in HDU and normal wards.

Major Indian carriers like Air India, Akasa Air, and IndiGo have extended flight suspensions to Saudi Arabia until late October.

Indian nationals planning travel to Saudi Arabia, including for Umrah, are advised to consider ongoing flight disruptions and potential extended stays.

The Indian Consulate in Jeddah and Makkah control rooms remain operational to assist affected Indian nationals.

India on Friday issued a fresh advisory for its nationals in Saudi Arabia, asking them to follow local authorities' instructions and stay indoors in case of an aerial attack, while warning travellers, including Umrah pilgrims, of continuing flight disruptions and possible extended stays.

In an updated advisory, the Indian embassy in Riyadh said two Indian nationals injured in the October 10 attack on the airport remain in the intensive care unit (ICU), while one is in the High Dependency Unit and three are in a normal ward.

Safety Directives And Injury Updates

Riyadh's international airport remains closed to flight operations, while airports in Dammam, Jeddah and Medina continue to operate, although some disruptions persist, the embassy said.

Indian carriers have extended the suspension of flights to and from Saudi Arabia.

Air India flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah, and Air India Express flights to and from the same three cities, have been cancelled until October 20, according to the embassy's latest updates.

Akasa Air has suspended flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21, while IndiGo flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah have been cancelled until October 24.

Airline Cancellations And Travel Alternatives

"Saudia airlines continues to operate scheduled flights to Indian destinations from Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina. Flynas is operating scheduled flights on the Dammam-Lucknow sector," the embassy said in its update advisory issued on Friday.

It added that Flydeal had announced the launch of Dammam-Mumbai flights for October 17 and 18.

The embassy said Indian nationals requiring urgent departure may consider transiting through Bahrain, Kuwait or Qatar, subject to obtaining the necessary visas.

It also advised Indian nationals planning to travel to Saudi Arabia, including for Umrah, to take into account the ongoing disruptions to flights and the possibility of cancellations that could result in extended stays.

Umrah Travel And Consular Assistance

In an advisory issued on Thursday, the Indian Consulate in Jeddah had specifically advised those planning to undertake Umrah in the coming days to review their travel plans if they faced uncertainty over arrangements, particularly for flights through Jeddah and Madinah.

For Indian nationals already affected by cancellations, the consulate asked those seeking assistance to keep their passport and visa details, contact information for their Saudi Umrah service provider and Indian travel agency, airline and booking reference, and, where applicable, details of the affected group, its location and coordinator readily available.

The consulate said its control rooms in Jeddah and Makkah remained operational to assist affected Indian nationals. It also cautioned people against sharing personal details in public comments on social media, asking them to use official assistance channels.

General Safety Guidelines For Nationals

"In view of the prevailing situation, all Indian nationals should continue following instructions by local authorities, stay indoors in case of aerial attack, and refrain from filming, publishing, or sharing any information, photos, or videos related to the ongoing events," the embassy said.

The October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed an Indian national and injured several others, including 11 Indians, according to the earlier report.

The attacks come amid tensions in West Asia, with the latest advisory highlighting concerns over civilian safety and disruption to regional air travel. The embassy did not identify those responsible for the October 10 attack in the advisory.

The embassy said the updated advisory was issued in continuation of previous advisories released in recent days.