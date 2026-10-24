India issues advisory for pilgrims stranded in Saudi

Amid escalating regional tensions and flight disruptions, India has issued a crucial advisory for its nationals and Umrah pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, with the Jeddah Consulate actively coordinating assistance and return efforts.

IMAGE: A view of cars and trucks on Dammam-Riyadh Highway, in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Photograph: Hamad l Mohammed/Reuters

Key Points India issued a fresh advisory for its nationals, especially Umrah pilgrims, in Saudi Arabia on Saturday due to flight cancellations.

The Indian Consulate General in Jeddah is providing 24x7 assistance, including food and medicines, and coordinating with Saudi authorities.

Umrah pilgrims facing difficulties are advised to contact the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's Pilgrim Care Centre at 1966 and their service providers.

The consulate is in regular contact with Indian airlines and connecting tour operators to arrange alternative travel for affected individuals.

The flight disruptions are linked to escalating regional tensions and drone/missile attacks by Yemen's Houthis.

India on Saturday issued a fresh advisory for its nationals in Saudi Arabia, particularly Umrah pilgrims, affected by ongoing flight cancellations and is coordinating with the Gulf Kingdom's authorities to facilitate their early return.

The advisory comes amid escalating tensions in the region due to a series of drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Yemen's Houthis.

Indian Consulate's Assistance Efforts

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah said its 24×7 Control Rooms in Jeddah and Makkah continued to provide necessary assistance to affected Indians, with support from community associations and volunteers.

The assistance includes food, essential medicines and other immediate requirements wherever needed and feasible, it said.

The mission also said it remained in regular contact with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address difficulties caused by the flight disruptions, particularly issues concerning visa validity and delayed departures.

Guidance for Affected Pilgrims and Travellers

Umrah pilgrims facing difficulties related to accommodation or other services during their extended stay have been advised to contact the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's Pilgrim Care Centre at 1966 to register their concerns and obtain a case reference number.

They have also been asked to remain in contact with their respective Umrah service providers for necessary assistance.

The consulate said it was in regular contact with Indian airlines over flight cancellations and passenger concerns, including difficulties in obtaining refunds.

To help arrange alternative travel, the mission has been connecting Indian Umrah tour operators with airlines that continue to operate services to India.

Such arrangements would be subject to seat availability, applicable fares and other requirements of the airlines concerned, it said.

Individuals affected by the disruptions should stay in constant contact with their airlines, travel agents, or Umrah operators to manage cancellations, rebookings, refunds, and alternative travel plans.

"The Consulate continues to coordinate with the concerned authorities, airlines and other stakeholders to facilitate the early return of affected Indian nationals," the advisory said.