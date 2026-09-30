India Is Ageing Faster Than US

'While the population remains relatively young, its age structure is beginning to shift, setting the stage for a much older population later this century.'

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India is expected to move from an 'aged' to a 'super-aged' society in about 16 years.

India entered the 'ageing' category around 2024 and is projected to become 'aged' around 2049.

India could reach the 'super-aged' threshold of 21 per cent of its population aged 65 and above by around 2065.

India's female labour-force participation rate of 32 per cent offers scope to increase labour supply.

India is expected to move from an 'aged' to a 'super-aged' society in just 16 years -- faster than the United States, according to a global demographics report by Moody's Ratings.

The US is likely to take 19 years to make the same transition while Indonesia will take 29.

The speed of India's expected shift compresses what was once a multigenerational adjustment into just a few decades.

The categories are defined by the share of the population aged 65 and above.

A society is considered 'ageing' when that share reaches 7 per cent, 'aged' at 14 per cent and 'super-aged' at 21 per cent.

India entered the 'ageing category around 2024 and is projected to reach the 'aged' category around 2049 and the 'super-aged' category roughly by 2065.

The US is expected to become a super-aged society around 2033-2034 while Indonesia is projected to reach that threshold around 2077-2078.

India's Super-Aged Shift

For emerging economies, the speed of the transition shows a particular economic challenge.

Moody's said countries ageing at unprecedented rates will face rising pension, healthcare and long-term care costs at much lower income levels than advanced economies that grew older earlier in their development.

India's Falling Fertility Rate

India's fertility rate has fallen below the replacement level of 2.1.

'While the population remains relatively young, its age structure is beginning to shift, setting the stage for a much older population later this century,' said the report, released on Tuesday.

The shift is already pronounced in some parts of Asia.

Japan has the most top-heavy population structure, with nearly 30 per cent of its population aged over 65 and about 11 per cent under 15.

South Korea is close behind, while China is moving in the same direction as a large section born before the one-child policy enters retirement.

'Some researchers argue that social media and greater global connectivity are spreading low-fertility norms more quickly across countries, while others point to economic uncertainty, geopolitical instability and concerns about the future as influencing family size decisions,' Moody's said.

Female Labour Participation

India retains one potential source of additional labour: Its relatively low participation of women in the workforce.

At 32 per cent, India's female labour-force participation rate is the lowest among the 19 economies compared by Moody's, suggesting considerable scope to increase labour supply.

Fewer Workers, Weaker Demand

For much of the past few decades, population growth has supported economic expansion and creditworthiness by increasing the number of workers, households and consumers.

Falling fertility is beginning to alter that picture.

"Fewer workers will limit productive capacity, while fewer households and consumers will weaken demand.

"As a result, countries will have to rely more on productivity to sustain growth," it said.

Economic Impact Of Ageing

Policy changes and technology can help societies adjust to ageing, but they cannot reverse the underlying demographic trend.

As populations grow older, labour-force growth slows and pressure on public finances and healthcare systems increases.

'Economic and credit outcomes will increasingly depend on countries' ability to expand labour supply, raise productivity, and reform institutions,' Moody's said.

The effects will extend beyond the labour market.

Businesses will increasingly have to respond to consumption patterns shaped by the preferences and spending power of older households.

Financial markets could also change as older generations transfer trillions of dollars in assets to heirs, charities and other beneficiaries, Moody's said.

Governments will need to adapt pension systems, healthcare provision and fiscal frameworks as populations age and dependency ratios rise.

'Countries that move early may be better positioned to absorb demographic pressures,' it underscored.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff