Rediff.com  » News » India is a bright spot amid global crisis, says WEF chief

India is a bright spot amid global crisis, says WEF chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 20, 2023 16:51 IST
Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in a fractured world, the World Economic Forum's founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab said India is a bright spot amid the global crisis.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with World Economic Forum, executive chairman Klaus Schwab (left) and World Economic Forum president Børge Brende (right) at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda via Video conferencing, in New Delhi, January 17, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

After attending an India reception on Thursday night during the WEF Annual Meeting 2023, Schwab said India is promoting a just and equitable growth for all in the world during its G20 presidency, while also making significant progress on the most pressing domestic challenges.

 

"India's G20 presidency comes at a crucial time, Prime Minister Modi's leadership is critical in this fractured world," Schwab said.

The WEF also issued a statement and said it values its nearly 40-year collaborative history with India and looks forward to continued cooperation with the country during its G20 presidency under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

The WEF said its annual meeting is taking place at a time when multiple crises have deepened divisions and fragmented the geopolitical landscape.

Governments and businesses must address people's immediate, critical needs while also laying the groundwork for a more sustainable, resilient world by the end of the decade, leaders have said here.

The WEF said the programme simultaneously addresses immediate crises and long-term future challenges and helps set the scene for India's G20 presidency.

"I had the pleasure of meeting the Indian ministerial delegation and many of its top business leaders," Schwab said.

"I commend the country's decisive action on the climate case for renewables, its contribution to the global healthcare ecosystem, the focus on an economic model for women-led development, and its leadership on digital public infrastructure. India remains a bright spot amid global geoeconomics and geopolitical crises," he added.

