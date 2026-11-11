India intensifies diplomatic efforts for Captain Ajay Pant's release from UK

India is stepping up diplomatic efforts to secure the release and ensure the legal rights of Merchant Navy Captain Ajay Pant, who has been held in UK judicial custody since June over alleged violations of Russian oil sanctions.

IMAGE: MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points India is actively engaging with British authorities, Captain Pant's lawyers, and family to ensure his well-being and legal assistance.

The Indian High Commission in London has conducted multiple consular visits and facilitated family visits for Captain Pant.

Captain Pant was detained on June 14 after his oil tanker, MV Smyrtos, was intercepted over alleged breaches of Russian oil sanctions.

India has consistently raised the issue with the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, seeking protection of Pant's rights.

New Delhi also reiterated its call for safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor, amid regional tensions.

India is stepping up diplomatic efforts to secure the safety and legal rights of Merchant Navy Captain Ajay Pant, who has been in judicial custody in the United Kingdom since June following the interception of an oil tanker over alleged violations of Russian oil sanctions.

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday that the Indian High Commission in London had maintained regular contact with British authorities, Pant's lawyers and his family, while facilitating consular visits to ensure his well-being and access to legal assistance.

Diplomatic Engagements and Consular Support

Addressing a media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was doing everything possible to safeguard the interests of the detained Indian captain.

"We have been in touch with the lawyers of Captain Pant as well as his family. The High Commission has paid several visits to Captain Pant to check on his well-being. We have also facilitated the visit of his family members, his wife in particular. The last such visit by his wife took place on 9th of November," Jaiswal said.

He added that New Delhi was also in touch with the UK High Commission in India and the British Foreign Office over the matter.

"We are trying to do our best for his safety and well-being," he said.

Background of Detention

Pant, a resident of Uttarakhand, was detained after British forces intercepted the oil tanker MV Smyrtos on June 14 over alleged breaches of sanctions imposed on Russian oil. He is currently lodged in judicial custody at HMP Winchester, according to information shared by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office on June 25.

India has consistently raised the matter with British authorities.

In August, Jaiswal described Pant's detention as a legal matter but said the Indian High Commission was closely monitoring developments and providing consular assistance.

He had then confirmed that the High Commission had conducted a consular visit to Pant on June 24 and was in regular contact with his lawyers and family to ensure his well-being.

The Indian mission has also taken up the matter with the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, seeking to ensure that Pant receives timely consular assistance and that his health, safety and legal rights are protected.

Strait of Hormuz Concerns

Meanwhile, India reiterated its call for safe, free and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating regional tensions and threats to commercial shipping.

Jaiswal said New Delhi was engaging with all concerned parties to prevent attacks on civilian vessels and seafarers, particularly Indian nationals working on merchant ships and vessels sailing under the Indian flag.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global energy corridor through which approximately a fifth of the world's petroleum supply passes.

Any disruption to shipping through the narrow waterway could have significant implications for global energy supplies and trade, including India's crude oil imports.

Indian nationals account for a substantial share of the global maritime workforce, making the safety of Indian seafarers a key concern for New Delhi.

India said it would continue to press for adherence to international maritime law and the protection of civilian shipping through the strategically vital corridor.