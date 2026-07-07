India to supply BrahMos, Astra missiles to Indonesia

India and Indonesia have significantly strengthened their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Prabowo Subianto sealing crucial agreements on defence, critical minerals, and maritime security, including the supply of BrahMos missiles and the joint development of the strategically vital Sabang port.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a warm embrace with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto after arriving at the Istana Merdeka, the Presidential Palace, in Jakarta on Tuesday. Photograph: @MEAIndia X/ANI Photo

Key Points India and Indonesia have signed nearly a dozen agreements to enhance cooperation across defence, critical minerals, technology, and maritime security.

Key defence outcomes include India supplying BrahMos missiles and Indonesia importing Astra air-to-air missiles, strengthening bilateral defence ties.

Both nations agreed to bolster critical mineral supply chains, with India investing in steel, nickel, and rare earth magnet manufacturing in Indonesia.

The strategically important Sabang port will be jointly developed, enhancing maritime trade and security near the Strait of Malacca.

Cooperation extends to digital payments with UPI integration, education through an IIM-Bangalore campus, and discussions on global challenges like West Asia.

Supplying BrahMos and Astra missiles to Indonesia, boosting maritime security, and strengthening critical mineral supply chains emerged as the key outcomes of Tuesday's talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Prabowo Subianto.

The two sides inked nearly a dozen agreements to significantly shore up two-way cooperation in a range of areas including critical minerals, technology, food security, medicines and maritime security.

Modi landed in Jakarta on Monday to a red-carpet welcome in the first leg of his three-nation tour to strengthen trade and security cooperation under the framework of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of 2018.

Enhancing Defence Cooperation

With both sides aiming to bolster their defence ties, Indonesia decided to import India's air-to-air Astra missiles following the weapon's success during Operation Sindoor, it is learnt.

The BrahMos missile deal with Indonesia came after India inked similar pacts with Vietnam and the Philippines. The exact number of missiles to be supplied to Indonesia is not immediately known.

Strengthening Critical Mineral Supply Chains

To strengthen the critical mineral supply chain, India decided to invest in the manufacturing of steel, nickel and rare earth permanent magnets in Indonesia.

"In today's era, the supply chain resilience of technology holds great significance. An important agreement was reached to further strengthen the supply chain in the sectors of critical minerals and steel," Modi said.

"A new beginning is being made in partnerships between our companies regarding stainless steel and rare-earth magnets," he said.

Strategic Maritime Development

India and Indonesia also agreed to jointly develop the strategically-located Sabang port which overlooks the Strait of Malacca and is 100 miles away from India's Great Nicobar port project.

"The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership we forged in 2018 is taking a new flight today. We are taking important steps forward in every sector - development, security, technology, culture, and education," Modi said in his media statement following the talks.

"I am confident that a golden chapter of India-Indonesia partnership begins today," he said.

Broader Bilateral Engagements

The prime minister said growing trust between India and Indonesia is strengthening the bilateral defence, security, and maritime cooperation.

Today, India and Indonesia reached an agreement to enhance defence exchanges, disaster management, and industrial cooperation, he said.

Modi also announced a decision to set up a campus of the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore in Indonesia.

"We are delighted that India's UPI is set to integrate with Indonesia's payment system. This will boost both ease of doing business and ease of travel," he said.

The two sides also decided to enhance cooperation in areas of blue economy, maritime trade and port development.

The prime minister and the Indonesian president also discussed various global challenges including the situation in West Asia.

"In this era of global turmoil, India believes that the role of dialogue and diplomacy has become more important than ever before," Modi said.

"On the issue of Palestine, we support the Two-State Solution and long-term peace," he said.