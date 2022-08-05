News
Rediff.com  » News » India hits out at OIC's Kashmir remark, says it reeks of bigotry

India hits out at OIC's Kashmir remark, says it reeks of bigotry

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 05, 2022 23:51 IST
India on Friday hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its latest statement on Jammu and Kashmir and said it "reeks of bigotry".

In a strong reaction, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said such statements only expose the OIC as an organization devoted to a "communal agenda being pursued through terrorism".

 

On the third anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation, the OIC called on the international community to take steps to resolve the "dispute" in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

"The statement issued by the general secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Jammu and Kashmir today reeks of bigotry," Bagchi said.

He asserted that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir "is and will remain an integral and inalienable" part of India.

"As a result of long-awaited changes three years ago, it today reaps the benefits of socio-economic growth and development," Bagchi said.

"The OIC General Secretariat, however, continues to issue statements on Jammu and Kashmir at the behest of a serial violator of human rights and notorious promoter of cross-border, regional and international terrorism," he said in a clear reference to Pakistan.

"Such statements only expose the OIC as an organization devoted to a communal agenda being pursued through terrorism," he added.

Pakistan has been making concerted efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue.

The neighbouring country stepped up an anti-India campaign after New Delhi announced in on August 5, 2019, its decision to withdraw the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
