India hits back after US serves summonses on NSA Doval, RAW ex-chief Goel

India has vehemently rejected a US civil lawsuit targeting National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and former R&AW chief Samant Goel, labelling the allegations by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun as "fabricated and malicious" amidst ongoing diplomatic exchanges.

FILE IMAGE: National security adviser Ajit Doval. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India on Tuesday dismissed allegations against NSA Ajit Doval and former R&AW chief Samant Goel in a US civil lawsuit as "fabricated and malicious."

The US state department confirmed it delivered court summonses to Indian officials through diplomatic channels on October 9.

The lawsuit, filed by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, seeks damages over an alleged assassination plot.

India maintains that requests for serving judicial documents must be routed through its designated central authority, the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The US government clarified that transmitting summonses does not imply a position on the merits of the case or proper compliance with US law.

India on Tuesday dismissed as "fabricated and malicious" allegations levelled against national security adviser Ajit Doval and former Research and Analysis Wing chief Samant Goel in a civil lawsuit filed by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in a US court.

India's Official Stance

New Delhi's remarks came after the US state department said it delivered through a diplomatic note to the Indian side the summonses issued by the court to the officials in connection with the lawsuit.

"We reject the fabricated and malicious attacks on our high officials. Also we reject the frivolous lawsuits. A request for serving of judicial documents in India can only be routed through India's designated central authority that is the Ministry of Law and Justice," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a regular media briefing.

Diplomatic Delivery Confirmed

The summonses were served through diplomatic channels to the Indian Embassy in Washington DC by the US Department of State on October 9.

"The diplomatic note was signed on September 30, 2026, and delivered on October 9, 2026," the State Department said.

US Government's Position

Pannun, legal counsel for the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), filed the lawsuit seeking damages over an alleged plot to assassinate him.

He has accused the Indian officials of orchestrating the plot.

The SFJ is a banned organisation in India. Pannun is wanted by Indian probe agencies on various terror charges.

In November 2023, US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta of working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun in New York.

"The Department has no discretion in carrying out this request from the District Court under the FSIA," the diplomatic note said, referring to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA).

It said the transmission of summonses should not be construed as an indication in any way of the United States' position or views on whether plaintiffs have properly complied with all statutory requirements of the FSIA, the status or character of a defendant, whether service was properly effected, or the merits of any claims or defences.

Under US law, any jurisdictional or other defence, including claims of sovereign immunity, must be addressed to the court before which the matter is pending, for which reason it is advisable to consult an attorney in the US.

The US government is not a party to this case and cannot represent other parties in this matter, the diplomatic note said.