India Has Highest Number Of Suspicious E-mails Per Day

India Has Highest Number Of Suspicious E-mails Per Day

By Shivani Shinde
June 08, 2023 12:31 IST
IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cliff Hang/Pixabay.com
 

Spear-phishing is a highly personalised form of e-mail attack.

Spear-phishing e-mails typically try to steal sensitive information, such as login credentials or financial information, which is then used to commit fraud, identity theft, and other crimes.

Barracuda Networks' 2023 Spear-phishing Trends report features the findings from independent researcher Vanson Bourne's survey of IT professionals at 150 Indian companies with 100 to 2,500 employees, across a range of industries.

India has the highest number of suspicious e-mails per day.

