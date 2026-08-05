India-flagged ship sinks after attack in Red Sea, 13 Indian sailors rescued

An Indian-flagged merchant vessel carrying 13 Indian nationals came under attack and sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, prompting India to condemn the incident and call for an end to such assaults on commercial shipping.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Houthi Military Media/Handout/Reuters

Key Points An Indian-flagged merchant vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, carrying 13 Indian nationals, was attacked and sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen.

All 13 Indian crew members aboard the vessel have been successfully rescued.

India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned the attack and called for an immediate end to the targeting of commercial shipping in the region.

The MEA emphasised the need to restore free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in the region.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh is actively coordinating with Yemeni authorities to ensure the crew's safety and security.

An Indian-flagged merchant vessel with 13 Indian nationals aboard came under attack off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

All the Indians have been rescued, it said. New Delhi condemned the attack and said targeting of commercial shipping in the region must stop.

India Condemns Attack

"We condemn the attack on the Indian-flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya that sank in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen on August 4," the MEA said.

"All 13 Indian nationals have been rescued. Our Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew," it added.

Call for End to Commercial Shipping Attacks

The MEA thanked the Yemeni authorities for their support in rescuing the Indians.

"The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome," it said.

"The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," the MEA said in a statement.