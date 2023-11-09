News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India files appeal against death sentence to 8 Indians in Qatar

India files appeal against death sentence to 8 Indians in Qatar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 09, 2023 18:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An appeal has been filed against the death sentence handed down to eight former Indian Navy personnel by a Qatari court last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian embassy in Doha received another consular access to the detained Indians on Tuesday and that New Delhi will continue to extend all legal and consular support to them.

The eight former Indian Navy personnel were on October 26 given death sentence by Qatar's Court of First Instance. India described the ruling as "deeply" shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case.

"An appeal has already been filed in the case," Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing.

 

The Indian nationals, who worked with private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August last year reportedly in an alleged case of espionage.

Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against the Indian nationals public.

In its reaction to the ruling by the Qatari court, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) last month said it is attaching "high importance" to this case and is exploring all legal options.

The charges were filed against the eight Indian navy veterans on March 25 and they were tried under Qatari law.

All of the former Navy officers had "unblemished stints" of up to 20 years in the Indian Navy and had held important positions including that of instructors in the force, former military officials had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Securing release of ex navy men will be tough'
'Securing release of ex navy men will be tough'
Efforts on to release 8 Indians in Qatar: Jaishankar
Efforts on to release 8 Indians in Qatar: Jaishankar
Qatar told of India's stance on Prophet remarks: MEA
Qatar told of India's stance on Prophet remarks: MEA
SKY could captain India in Australia T20s
SKY could captain India in Australia T20s
The Terrorists Will Be Neutralised...
The Terrorists Will Be Neutralised...
Israel lets parents take sperm from sons lost in war
Israel lets parents take sperm from sons lost in war
Panel recommends expelling Mahua, Cong MP in favour
Panel recommends expelling Mahua, Cong MP in favour
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'India can secure release of naval officers'

'India can secure release of naval officers'

Qatar gives death sentence to 8 Indian ex-Navy men

Qatar gives death sentence to 8 Indian ex-Navy men

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances