India distances itself from Hasina's media interaction, says no role in it

India's External Affairs Ministry has clarified its non-involvement in former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent media interaction, where she criticised the Bangladesh government, amidst strong reactions from Dhaka.

IMAGE: Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India's External Affairs Ministry clarified it had no role in Sheikh Hasina's media interaction in New Delhi.

New Delhi does not endorse Hasina's comments regarding the duly constituted government of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's foreign ministry expressed outrage over the permitted media interaction, citing concerns about bilateral relations.

Hasina, living in India since August 2024, announced plans to return to Bangladesh to restore democracy.

India closely monitors developments in its neighbourhood, including remarks about extremist forces, to secure national security interests.

India on Friday sought to distance itself from former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's media interaction in New Delhi, saying it neither played a role in it nor endorsed her comments regarding the Bangladesh government.

In her virtual news conference on Wednesday, Hasina announced that she is determined to return to Bangladesh in December to put the country on the "right track" by restoring democracy, notwithstanding the risk of imprisonment or a death sentence.

India's Official Stance on Hasina's Interaction

The Bangladesh foreign ministry reacted sharply to Hasina's media interaction and said the country is "outraged" as the interaction was permitted to be held despite Dhaka conveying concerns to New Delhi over the likely ramifications of the event on the bilateral relations.

Though the former Bangladesh prime minister has given a series of email interviews over the past few months, it was her first media interaction after taking shelter in India.

Hasina, 78, has been living in India since fleeing Dhaka on August 5, 2024.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, asked about Bangladesh's strong reaction, reiterated the position taken by the Indian side ahead of the news conference.

"Let me say that I have already stated the government's position on the issue before the press conference happened. I'm reiterating it here," he said.

"The government had no role to play in what was an event by a private media entity, and the government does not endorse anything said at the forum, especially with regard to the duly constituted government of Bangladesh," he said.

Addressing Concerns Over Regional Stability

To a separate question on remarks by Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed at the same news conference that Bangladesh is becoming "another Pakistan" with extremist forces and terror groups allegedly given a free hand by Dhaka, Jaiswal said India keeps a close eye on any developments that can impact national security.

"We continue to closely follow developments that happen in our neighbourhood, keeping in mind our national security interests. And whatever measures have to be taken in that regard, we take those to secure our interests," he said.