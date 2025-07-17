India defends Russia ties, hits out at NATO sanction threat

In a firm response to NATO secretary general Mark Rutte's threat of secondary sanctions over New Delhi's ties with Moscow, India on Thursday cautioned against "double standards" on the matter and asserted that its energy procurement from Russia is based on national interests and market dynamics.

IMAGE: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (left) with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 14, 2025. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

Rutt had warned India, China and Brazil that they could be hit hard by secondary sanctions if they continue to do business with Russia.

"We have seen reports on the subject and are closely following the developments. Let me reiterate that securing energy needs of our people is understandably an overriding priority for us," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"In this endeavour, we are guided by what is on offer in the markets, and by the prevailing global circumstances. We would particularly caution against any double standards on the matter," he said.

Asked about US President Donald Trump threatening 100 percent tariff on Russian exports and "secondary tariffs" on any country that has trade links with Moscow, Jaiswal said: "We are closely following developments that are in this regard, and the articulations that are being made."

India, China and Brazil have been the major buyers of Russian crude oil notwithstanding the Western sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

"My encouragement to these three countries, particularly is, if you live now in Beijing, or in Delhi, or you are the president of Brazil, you might want to take a look into this, because this might hit you very hard," Rutte told reporters in Washington DC.

"So please make the phone call to Vladimir Putin and tell him that he has to get serious about peace talks, because otherwise this will slam back on Brazil, on India and on China in a massive way," he said.

The NATO chief's remarks coincided with Trump's warning to Russia of major significant trade restrictions if it does not reach a peace deal with Ukraine within 50 days.

"We're going to be doing very severe tariffs (on Russia) if we don't have a deal in 50 days," Trump said on Tuesday.

India, China and Brazil are members of the BRICS and Trump has been critical of the grouping as well.

Earlier this month, Trump had threatened BRICS member nations of 10 per cent additional tariffs on exports to the US apart from reciprocal tariffs.

Any country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS will face those duties, he said.

On the proposed trade deal between India and the US, Jaiswal said negotiations between the two sides are underway.

"Both sides are in touch with each other. They are trying to iron out issues," he said.

On India's negotiations with the European Union for the long-pending free trade pact, Jaiswal said talks are "progressing very well".

"The last round, that is the 12th round, happened in Brussels from July 7th to 11th. And the next round of talks are scheduled to be held in September in New Delhi.

"It (talks) is progressing well. There is good momentum. And that is how, and we would like to see a positive outcome of it," he added.