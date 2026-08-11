India considers Bangladesh's extradition plea for Sheikh Hasina

India is currently reviewing Bangladesh's extradition request for former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who faces a death penalty conviction for "crimes against humanity" in her home country, even as New Delhi extends invitations to Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for a bilateral visit and the upcoming BRICS Summit.

IMAGE: Bangladesh's former PM Sheikh Hasina. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points India is examining Bangladesh's request for the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India after her government's collapse in August 2024.

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman reiterated the extradition request during a meeting with Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi.

Hasina, 78, and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal were sentenced to death by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal for "crimes against humanity" related to a 2024 crackdown on protests.

India has extended two invitations to PM Rahman: one for a bilateral visit and another to attend the outreach session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September.

The BRICS Summit, hosted by India on September 12-13, will address global challenges, and Rahman is invited as the current chair of BIMSTEC.

India on Tuesday said that the Bangladesh government's request for extraditing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is being examined in line with established processes. New Delhi's remarks came a day after Dhaka once again called for extradition of Hasina when Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi met Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Hasina, 78, has been living in India after she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government in August, 2024 in the face of a massive anti-government agitation.

Extradition Request Under Review

"We have made it very clear that this issue is being examined in line with established processes on the Indian side. We will give you an update when there is one," External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his bi-weekly media briefing. The previous government led by Muhammad Yunus had also requested India to extradite Hasina arguing that she was convicted of "crimes against humanity" for the brutal crackdown on the student-led protests. Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal were handed the death penalty by the International Crimes Tribunal, a domestic war crimes court, last year after convicting them of crimes against humanity during the crackdown on the anti-government protests in 2024.

BRICS Summit and Bilateral Invitations

To another question, Jaiswal said two separate invitations have been extended to PM Rahman to visit India -- one for a bilateral trip and another to participate in the outreach session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September. India is hosting the annual BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 that is expected to deliberate extensively on a number of pressing global challenges including the economic consequences of the West Asia crisis. New Delhi invited Rahman to attend the outreach session of the BRICS Summit in his capacity as current chair of BIMSTEC. The BIMSTEC or Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation is a regional grouping comprising India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan.

Ongoing Legal Matters

Replying to a question on Bangladesh seeking the handing over of two Bangladeshi nationals arrested in West Bengal earlier this year on suspicion of involvement in the killing of Bangladeshi political leader Sharif Osman Hadi, Jaiswal said: "This is a legal matter, in which investigations are ongoing."