India condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, urges regional stability

India has voiced profound concern over Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's vital infrastructure and the escalating tensions in the Red Sea, emphasising the threat to regional stability and crucial maritime navigation routes.

IMAGE: An Iran-aligned Houthi fighter fires from a vehicle in a screengrab from a video said to show Houthi fighters attacking Saudi-backed forces in the location given by the source as al Jawf governorate, Yemen, in this screengrab taken from a video released by Houthi Military Media on September 15, 2026. Photograph: Houti Military Media/Handout via Reuters

Key Points India strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabian civilian infrastructure and economic assets, citing threats to regional stability.

The attacks are undermining freedom of navigation through the critical Bab-el-Mandeb strait, a key maritime chokepoint.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the Houthi issue and West Asia developments with the Saudi foreign minister during the BRICS summit.

India is deeply concerned about the escalation in the Red Sea region and the targeting of commercial shipping, which is deemed unacceptable.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing for an Indian national missing after an attack on a Panama-flagged ship off the coast of Oman.

India on Tuesday expressed serious concern over Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's civilian infrastructure and economic assets, cautioning that such strikes undermine regional stability and threaten freedom of navigation through the Bab-el-Mandeb strait.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal's remarks came amid a sudden escalation in tensions in West Asia, especially after the Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia.

India Condemns Houthi Attacks And Regional Escalation

Jaiswal, responding to questions on the situation in West Asia, said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the latest developments during a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the margins of the BRICS summit on Sunday.

"The issue of the Houthis was also discussed. As you know, recently there was an attack on Saudi Arabia which we have condemned. We are deeply concerned also with the escalation in the situation in the Red Sea region," the spokesperson said.

"We have condemned the attack on the Saudi sovereign territory, including on the civilian infrastructure and economic assets. I would say that such attacks undermine regional stability and threaten freedom of navigation through the Bab-el-Mandeb," he said.

"These are obviously unacceptable to us; we hope there is early restoration of peace and stability in the region. Having said that, let me say that we continue to receive energy supplies from that part of the world," Jaiswal added.

Threat To Critical Oil Infrastructure And Maritime Routes

The Iran-backed Houthi militant group had attacked Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline, which is considered very crucial for the supply of crude oil.

Ever since the conflict involving Iran disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the East-West pipeline has served as a critical bypass for Saudi Arabia's oil exports.

The Houthi attacks have also triggered concerns over the safety of the Bab-el-Mandeb shipping lane.

The Bab-el-Mandeb is one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, located between the Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. It connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea.

Search For Missing Indian National Continues

India last week condemned the latest wave of attacks on Saudi oil installations. The attacks came amid the US ramping up its economic sanctions against Iran.

The Houthis have been majorly operating from Yemen.

Responding to a question about an Indian who went missing last week following an attack on a Panama-flagged ship off the coast of Oman, Jaiswal said that the search and rescue operation continues.

"The ship had 14 Indian nationals, of whom 13 have been rescued and we deeply thank the Omani authorities for rescuing our nationals," he said. One Indian national is missing and search and rescue operations continue with the help of Omani authorities, he said.

"Having said that, let me say that targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians and civilian infrastructure in the region is unacceptable to us. We also urge that free and safe navigation and flow of commerce through international waterways in the region be restored at the earliest," he said.