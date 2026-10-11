India condemns 'dastardly' attacks on Saudi airport that killed 12

India has strongly condemned the recent attack on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, calling for an immediate end to the targeting of civilians and expressing solidarity with the Gulf nation.

IMAGE: Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 19, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points India strongly condemned a major attack on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday.

The dastardly attack on October 10 resulted in 12 fatalities and over 300 injuries.

New Delhi stated that repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Gulf nation are "completely unacceptable" and must cease immediately.

Saudi Arabia has attributed the responsibility for the attack to Houthi militants.

India expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and hoped for the swift return of peace and normalcy to the region at the earliest.

India on Sunday strongly condemned a major attack on Saudi Arabia's international airport in Riyadh that killed 12 people and injured over 300.

India Calls For End To Civilian Attacks

New Delhi said the repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Gulf nation are "completely unacceptable and must cease immediately."

"We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"We express our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured persons," it said.

Saudi Arabia has blamed Houthi militants for the attack.

"We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy returns to the region at the earliest," the MEA said.