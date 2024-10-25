India, China troops begin to disengage at Demchok, Depsang Plains

Disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops has started at two friction points in Demchok and Depsang Plains in the Eastern Ladakh sector, defence officials said.

IMAGE: An Indian Air Force helicopter in Ladakh. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

As per the agreements between the two sides, the Indian troops have started pulling back equipment to rear locations in the respective areas, they said.

On October 21, India announced that it reached an agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, ending the over four-year-long military standoff.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi on October 24, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the two countries had reached a consensus to restore the 'ground situation' based on the principles of equal and mutual security.

He added that this includes restoration of 'patrolling and grazing to traditional areas'.

Singh attributed the progress in ties to the 'power of engaging in continuous dialogue because, sooner or later, solutions will emerge'.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia and welcomed the agreement reached between the two countries on patrolling arrangements along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

The border standoff between India and China began in eastern Ladakh along the LAC in 2020, sparked by Chinese military actions.

This incident led to prolonged tensions between the two nations, significantly straining their relations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressing a media briefing on the sidelines of BRICS summit in Kazan said that during the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Xi Jinping the two leaders 'welcomed the agreement reached between the two sides through sustained dialogue over the last several weeks in diplomatic as well as military channels'.