Rediff.com  » News » India, China to end 2-yr standoff in key Ladakh area by Monday

India, China to end 2-yr standoff in key Ladakh area by Monday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 09, 2022 15:10 IST
India and China will complete the disengagement process in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh by September 12, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

IMAGE: Maxar WorldView-3 satellite image shows PLA tank company and artillery north of Gogra in Galwan Valley in June 2020. Photograph: Reuters

The ministry's comment came a day after the Indian and Chinese armies announced that they have begun to disengage from the Gogra-Hotsprings Patrolling Point 15, where the two sides have been locked in a standoff for over two years.

 

The two sides have also agreed to take the talks forward and resolve remaining issues and restore peace and tranquility along LAC in India-China border areas, the MEA said.

"It has been agreed that all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides will be dismantled and mutually verified. The landforms in the area will be restored to the pre-standoff period by both sides," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in response to queries on the issue.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
