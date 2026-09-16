India, China ties must follow 'three mutuals', Modi tells Xi

During bilateral talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to uphold mutual respect, sensitivity, and interest, emphasizing peace along the Line of Actual Control as crucial for India-China relations.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchange a handshake during the 18th BRICS Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, September 12, 2026. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi urged President Xi Jinping to ensure mutual respect, sensitivity, and interest guide India-China relations.

Modi stressed that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are essential for bilateral ties.

Discussions included sensitive issues like Taiwan and Tibet, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Both leaders reaffirmed the need for a strategic, long-term perspective, ensuring differences do not escalate into disputes.

The meeting aimed to repair strained ties following the eastern Ladakh military standoff.

In his bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that both sides must show sensitivity to each other's core issues and let relations be guided by "three mutuals" -- mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

The two leaders met on Saturday on the margins of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi during Xi's first visit to India in seven years.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal acknowledged that issues such as Taiwan and Tibet figured in the talks between the two leaders, as mentioned a Chinese readout.

During the meeting, Modi told Xi that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remain an "essential" basis for the development of India-China relations, even as the two leaders welcomed "steady progress" in bilateral ties.

Key Discussions Between Modi And Xi

"The prime minister referred to Indian concerns as well, and underlined that both sides should show sensitivity to each other's core concerns and be guided by three mutuals -- mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity," Jaiswal said.

The spokesperson was asked to comment on the Congress' criticism that New Delhi had not taken up the border situation with the Chinese side strongly while seeking to expand bilateral economic engagement.

Jaiswal said that issues relating to Taiwan and Tibet came up during the meeting.

The Chinese readout of the Modi-Xi meeting said that "India's policy and position on issues relating to Taiwan and Tibet remain unchanged, and it will not allow any force to engage in anti-China activities on its territory".

Addressing Core Concerns And Border Peace

On Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's remarks that Modi and Xi reached an "important consensus" that India and China should be partners, Jaiswal said the Indian side had already issued a detailed readout on the discussions.

In their talks, the two leaders reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long-term perspective on their ties and that differences should not become disputes, the MEA had said on Saturday.

"The prime minister emphasised that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remain an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations," it said.

Efforts To Repair Bilateral Ties

The Modi-Xi meeting took place amid efforts by the two sides to repair the ties that came under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh military standoff between the two sides.

Xi's visit to India came on the heels of several high-level exchanges, including the Special Representative dialogue in Beijing between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, even as lingering concerns remain over aggressive Chinese military posturing along the Arunachal Pradesh sector.

The Chinese readout said India views its relations with China from a strategic and long-term perspective.

Xi mentioned four points for promoting bilateral ties, saying China and India are partners and not rivals.

He said both sides should focus on development, strengthening friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation, adding that they should commit to parallel development and mutual promotion of bilateral relations and border issues.

Modi and Xi held wide-ranging talks on August 31 last year on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

In the last few months, the two sides have taken a series of measures to rebuild their relationship.