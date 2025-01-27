HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India, China should meet halfway: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

India, China should meet halfway: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 27, 2025 15:41 IST

x

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday called on Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussed issues of bilateral interest.

IMAGE: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing. Photograph: @China_Amb_India/X

Misri is in Beijing on a two-day visit for talks with Chinese officials to improve India-China relations.

Besides being the Foreign Minister, Wang is a member of the powerful political bureau of the ruling Communist Party and China's Special Representative for the India-China border mechanism.

 

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is the Special Representative from the Indian side.

Misri's visit to China followed last month's talks between Wang and Doval under the Special Representatives mechanism.

In his meeting with Misri, Wang said that since the meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan in Russia last year, the two sides have earnestly implemented the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, carried out active interactions at all levels and accelerated the process of improving China-India relations.

Wang said the two sides should seize the opportunity, meet each other halfway, explore more substantive measures, and commit to mutual understanding, mutual support, and mutual achievement, rather than mutual suspicion, mutual alienation, and mutual consumption, a press release issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday's meeting said.

The improvement and development of China-India relations is in the fundamental interests of the two countries and their peoples, is conducive to safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the global South countries, Wang said.

Good relations between India and China are also conducive to making contributions to the peace, stability, development and prosperity of the two ancient civilizations in Asia and the world, Wang said.

Misri after his arrival in Beijing on Sunday met Liu Jianchao, head of the influential International Department of the ruling Communist Party which sets the tone for China's foreign policy.

The two sides exchanged views on jointly implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthening exchanges and dialogues, and promoting the improvement and healthy and stable development of China-India relations, as well as international and regional issues of common concern, official media reported.

The visit of Misri, who was also the former Ambassador to China, is taking place ahead of the celebrations of China's Spring Festival and the Chinese New Year, beginning on January 29, during which the country will officially shut down for a week.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India Must Not Lower Guard With China
India Must Not Lower Guard With China
'India-China Ties Will Be Deeply Strained'
'India-China Ties Will Be Deeply Strained'
Ladakh standoff persists to some degree: Army chief
Ladakh standoff persists to some degree: Army chief
'India Is More Aggressive With China'
'India Is More Aggressive With China'
'India Must Not Accept Ceding Of Patrolling Rights'
'India Must Not Accept Ceding Of Patrolling Rights'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Actors Who Have Played Chhatrapati Sambhaji

webstory image 2

Top 5 Largest Indian Railway Stations

webstory image 3

Madison Has The Key To The Kingdom

VIDEOS

Indonesia President's 'Indian DNA' remark leaves PM Modi in splits1:17

Indonesia President's 'Indian DNA' remark leaves PM Modi...

Maha Kumbh: Amit Shah, Yogi take holy dip in Triveni Sangam6:15

Maha Kumbh: Amit Shah, Yogi take holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Israeli forces kill 11 in Lebanon as thousands attempt to return home3:11

Israeli forces kill 11 in Lebanon as thousands attempt to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD