HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India-China relations: Modi, Xi reach new consensus?

India-China relations: Modi, Xi reach new consensus?

By K J M Varma
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 01, 2025 01:07 IST

x

The Sunday meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping was fruitful and the two leaders reached a new important consensus on the development of bilateral relations, a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges a handshake with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Official Reception for Heads of States and Heads of Governments at the SCO Summit, in Tianjin, China, August 31, 2025. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC central committee and close confidant of Xi said China is willing to work with India to enhance friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation, properly manage and resolve differences, and promote the further improvement and development of China-India relations, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

A press release from the Ministry of External Affairs on Modi, Xi meeting said the prime Minister also had a meeting with Cai, Member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China.

 

The Prime Minister shared with Cai his vision for bilateral relations and sought his support to realise the vision of the two leaders.

Cai reiterated the Chinese side's desire to expand bilateral exchanges and further improve relations in line with the consensus reached between the two leaders, the press release said.

K J M Varma in Tianjin
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

How Chinese state media reported on Modi's visit
How Chinese state media reported on Modi's visit
Modi to Xi: Committed to taking forward India-China ties
Modi to Xi: Committed to taking forward India-China ties
Modi, Xi break the ice, hold talks amid global economic concerns
Modi, Xi break the ice, hold talks amid global economic concerns
Modi, Xi pledge fair resolution of boundary issue
Modi, Xi pledge fair resolution of boundary issue
Border peace is insurance for India-China ties, Modi tells Xi
Border peace is insurance for India-China ties, Modi tells Xi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Timeless Princess Diana Looks

webstory image 2

Leena Chandavarkar's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

8 Top Natural Ingredients For Your Hair

VIDEOS

President Xi Jinping's remarks during the bilateral meeting with PM Modi 1:56

President Xi Jinping's remarks during the bilateral...

SCO Summit: A Chinese journalist's fluent Hindi on camera2:38

SCO Summit: A Chinese journalist's fluent Hindi on camera

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin, China0:38

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV