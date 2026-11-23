'De-escalation was visible.'

IMAGE: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu with soldiers at the Line of Actual Control in 2022. Photograph: CMO/Arunachal Pradesh

Military officials from India and China have concluded a discussion -- over the past few weeks -- in the eastern sector of the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border, for the time being, according to sources.

The talks started on September 6-7, ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's September 12-13 New Delhi visit for the Brics summit.

While there's little specific information on the military discussion, it was called to ease tensions at the border near Arunachal Pradesh, where locals spotted Chinese troops and graffiti since July.

In October, a then-top official of a paramilitary force also publicly confirmed that many "faceoffs" had happened.

Key Points India and China have concluded military discussions in the eastern sector of the Line of Actual Control to ease border tensions near Arunachal Pradesh.

The talks began on September 6-7, ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's September 12-13 New Delhi visit for the Brics summit.

Corps commander-level discussions were led by Lieutenant General Girish Kalia and a senior People's Liberation Army officer.

Sources said de-escalation was visible on the ground, amid heavy deployment of Indian troops.

China is building a major hydropower station in Tibet upstream from Arunachal Pradesh, while India has announced a large dam of its own in the state.

India-China Talks Over LAC

The latest corps commander-level talks were led by Lieutenant General Girish Kalia, commander of the Indian Army's III Corps, and a senior People's Liberation Army officer, likely from its Western Theater Command, as was the case in early September.

A source said on Sunday that "de-escalation was visible" on the ground there.

A foreign policy analyst recently told Business Standard that the situation was "under control" amid "heavy deployment" of Indian troops.

India "has a military advantage" in that terrain today, especially after the lessons learnt from the 1962 War.

Tensions Along Arunachal Pradesh Border

The last round of India-China boundary talks between special representatives National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing in August prompted the first corps commander-level talks in this sector.

India and China do not agree on the length of their border and have different perceptions of claim lines.

India-China Border Dispute Explained

The eastern sector spans Sikkim to Arunachal; the least contentious middle sector stretches along Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in India, and Tibet in China.

The western sector runs along Ladakh and Chinese-controlled Aksai Chin, which India claims, making this the most militarised zone of the India-China border dispute.

Military Deployment And De-escalation

Since the Sino-Indian war, China has claimed Arunachal Pradesh.

This year, the government standardised the names of 27 locations and natural features in Arunachal to counter Chinese cartographic campaigns of 'renaming' places elsewhere.

China's Hydropower Project In Tibet

China is building what it calls the world's largest hydropower station on a river in Tibet that is upstream from Arunachal.

India has announced a large dam of its own in the state.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff