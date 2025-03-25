India, China hold talks to ensure effective border management

India and China on Tuesday held a fresh edition of diplomatic talks in Beijing focusing on ensuring effective border management and early resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges including on trans-border rivers and Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra.

IMAGE: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's meets with India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri, in Beijing. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination, the two sides explored various measures and proposals to give effect to the decisions taken during talks between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Special Representatives dialogue in December.

India and China also agreed to work together to make "substantial preparation" for the next SR meeting that will be held in India later this year, according to the ministry of external affairs.

It said the meeting was held in a "positive and constructive" atmosphere and both sides "comprehensively" reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the border areas.

The MEA asserted that peace and tranquillity on the border are "critical" for the smooth development of overall bilateral relations.

It is understood that both sides deliberated on the overall situation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the region.

In a podcast this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said differences between India and China were natural but stronger cooperation was in the interests of the two neighbours and for global stability.

In December, Doval travelled to Beijing and held talks with Foreign Minister Wang under the framework of SR dialogue on the boundary question.

The decision to revive the SR mechanism and other such dialogue formats was taken at a meeting between Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan on October 23.

In the WMCC talks, the two sides agreed to "work together to make substantial preparation" for the next SR meeting to be held in India later this year, the MEA said.

"Held in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the meeting comprehensively reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas," it said.

"The two sides explored various measures and proposals to give effect to the decisions taken during the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question in Beijing in December 2024 and to advance effective border management," it said.

"The two sides agreed to maintain and strengthen relevant diplomatic and military mechanisms towards this end," the MEA said.

It said the two sides also exchanged views on "early resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges, including on trans-border rivers and Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra".

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Gourangalal Das, joint secretary (East Asia) in the MEA.

The Chinese team was led by Hong Liang, director general of the boundary and oceanic affairs department of the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs.

The Indian delegation leader also paid a courtesy call on assistant foreign minister Hong Lei.

A Chinese foreign ministry readout said the two sides held the WMCC meeting with a "positive, constructive and forward-looking" attitude.

The discussions focused on the implementation of the consensus reached at the 23rd SR dialogue on boundary negotiations, border control, cross-border exchanges and cooperation, it said.

They agreed to take practical and effective measures to continue to maintain peace and tranquillity in the China-India border area, and actively prepare for the next 24th meeting of the Special Representatives on the China-India boundary question, the readout said.

The WMCC meeting came two months after foreign secretary Vikram Misri paid a two-day visit to Beijing and held talks with his Chinese counterpart.

India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

Following completion of the disengagement process in Demchok and Depsang, Indian and Chinese militaries also resumed patrolling activities in the two areas after a gap of almost four-and-a-half years.