India, China hold high-level talks on Arunachal border ahead of BRICS meet

Amidst ongoing border tensions, India and China's armies held their inaugural high-level commanders' flag talks in Arunachal Pradesh, signalling efforts to de-escalate and improve bilateral relations ahead of the crucial BRICS summit.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Indian and Chinese armies conducted their first high-level commanders' flag talks in the Arunachal Pradesh sector.

The talks, held at Wacha (India) and Damai (China), followed previous Special Representatives dialogues focused on border delimitation and peace.

These discussions took place amidst reports of aggressive Chinese military posturing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Upper Subansiri.

Both nations are working to rebuild strained ties after the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, with officials noting a 'positive direction'.

The military talks precede Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the upcoming BRICS summit.

The Indian and Chinese armies held their first high-level commanders' flag talks in two sessions on both sides of the frontier in the Arunachal Pradesh sector this week.

This development follows the outcome reached at last month's Special Representatives dialogue in Beijing, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had previously engaged in Special Representatives (SR) talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

These discussions primarily focused on the delimitation of the frontier, sustaining trans-boundary cooperation, and maintaining peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Key Border Discussions Held

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced that the Senior Highest Military Commander-Level Flag Meeting took place at Wacha on the Indian side in Arunachal Pradesh on September 6, and at Damai on the Chinese side on September 7.

These talks occurred amidst reports of aggressive military posturing by Chinese troops along the LAC in the Upper Subansiri region of Arunachal Pradesh.

Jaiswal elaborated that these flag meetings were held 'pursuant to the understandings reached between the Special Representatives of India and China in August 2025 and August 2026, and subsequent discussions at the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination meetings held in Beijing and New Delhi in May and August 2026 respectively'.

He also noted that 'a similar mechanism also exists in the Western Sector'.

Improving Bilateral Relations

Jaiswal further indicated that ties between India and China are gradually moving towards a 'positive direction'.

During the SR meeting, Doval emphasised that the normalcy in bilateral ties is a direct result of both sides maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

The Indian side consistently highlighted the importance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border regions for the continued development and progress of the bilateral relationship, as stated by the MEA regarding the SR talks.

Both Doval and Wang serve as the designated Special Representatives for the boundary talks mechanism, which was established in 2003 to comprehensively address the dispute along the 3,488 km India-China border.

In recent months, both nations have undertaken various measures to rebuild their relationship, which had been severely strained following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

Ahead of BRICS Summit

These high-level military talks were conducted just days before Chinese President Xi Jinping's anticipated visit to India to attend the BRICS summit. President Xi is expected to arrive in New Delhi on Saturday.