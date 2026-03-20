India-China border trade via Lipulekh Pass to resume after 6 yrs

After a six-year hiatus, India and China are poised to resume trade through the Lipulekh Pass, boosting economic activity and cross-border relations in the Uttarakhand region.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The resumption of trade follows directives from the Union government and clearances from various ministries.

Local officials are coordinating with Chinese counterparts to ensure smooth trade operations, including transit camps and banking services.

The trade was halted in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting traders with goods stored in Tibet.

The move is welcomed by local trade organisations, who anticipate retrieving goods stored in Tibet since the suspension.

Border trade between India and China through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district is set to resume this year after a six-year hiatus.

District Magistrate Ashish Bhatgai said that following directives from the Union government, preparations have begun for the trade session, which typically runs from June to September. The move comes after a No Objection Certificate (NOC) was issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

According to the district magistrate, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri wrote to Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan requesting the restoration of trade through the Himalayan pass. The letter mentions that the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry have also granted clearances.

Bhatgai said the state government has been asked to direct concerned departments to ensure the resumption of trade for the 2026 session. Local officials' contact details will be shared with Chinese counterparts to ensure better coordination between the two sides.

To facilitate the session, instructions have been given to the authorities issuing trade passes, designated banks for currency exchange, the Customs Department and the Dharchula administration to prepare a detailed action plan. This includes arrangements for transit camps, communication, banking services, security and medical facilities for traders.

Border trade with Tibet via the Lipulekh had resumed in 1992 after a long suspension. However, it was halted in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeevan Singh Ronkali, president of the Pithoragarh-based Simant Vyapar Sangathan, welcomed this decision. He said the resumption would allow traders to retrieve goods stored in warehouses in Tibet's Taklakot since the 2019 suspension.