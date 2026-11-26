Despite ongoing diplomatic and military communications aimed at maintaining peace, China asserts the India-China border situation is stable while reiterating its territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, which India firmly rejects.

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Key Points The Chinese military stated on Thursday that the India-China border situation remains generally stable.

Both nations are maintaining communication through diplomatic and military channels to safeguard peace and tranquility.

China reiterated its claim over Arunachal Pradesh, referring to it as Zangnan and part of South Tibet, a claim India firmly rebuts.

High-level military talks were held this month to discuss aggressive posturing by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

China expressed vigilance regarding the recent India-Japan 2+2 dialogue, accusing Japan of accelerating remilitarisation.

The Chinese military on Thursday said the situation along the India-China border is generally stable and both sides are maintaining communication through diplomatic and military channels to implement the consensus to safeguard peace and tranquility.

Border Stability And Diplomatic Engagement

Asked about the high-level military talks held this month amid reports of aggressive military posturing by Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, China's defence spokesperson senior Colonel Chen Xi said both sides are maintaining communication through diplomatic and military channels.

"At present, the situation in the border areas between China and India remains generally stable," he said at his monthly press meet in Beijing.

"China and India are maintaining communication through diplomatic and military channels such as the General-level meetings and to jointly implement the consensus reached by the two sides and safeguard peace and tranquility in the China-India border," he said in a brief answer.

China's Stance On Arunachal Pradesh

He reiterated Beijing's stand on Arunachal Pradesh, claiming that it is Chinese territory. China calls Arunachal Pradesh Zangnan and claims it to be part of South Tibet.

Zangnan region is China's territory. China does not recognise the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India, he said.

India has firmly rebutted China's claims, asserting that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of the country.

The talks between the top Generals on both sides to discuss the aggressive posturing by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh, especially in the Upper Subansiri region, were believed to have spread over several days.

In September too, the senior military commanders of the two armies were engaged in flag talks in two sessions on both sides of the frontier in the Arunachal Pradesh sector.

To another question about the recent 2+2 dialogue between India and Japan during which both sides agreed to expand their military and defence industry cooperation, Senior Colonel Chen said Japan is accelerating remilitarisation, and its new-militarism is on the rise.

"The international community should be highly vigilant against this and take firm countermeasures," he said.

India and Japan have agreed to deepen defence cooperation across several key areas, including advanced missile technologies and maritime security, while exploring the possibility of joint development in naval shipbuilding and design, and paving the way for Japanese Self-Defence Forces to conduct live-fire training at Indian firing ranges for the first time.