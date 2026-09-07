India, China armies hold crucial talks on LAC in Arunachal sector

Indian and Chinese armies recently convened corps commander-level talks in Arunachal Pradesh to review the Line of Actual Control situation, underscoring ongoing efforts to maintain peace and rebuild strained bilateral relations following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.

IMAGE: Soldiers of the Indian and Chinese Army exchange sweets at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the occasion of the Diwali festival, in Leh, November 1, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Indian and Chinese armies conducted corps commander-level talks in Arunachal Pradesh to review the LAC situation.

The discussions focused on maintaining peace and tranquillity along the frontier in the Kibithoo region.

These military talks occurred shortly after Special Representative discussions between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

India consistently emphasised the critical importance of peace and tranquillity for the overall bilateral relationship during these high-level engagements.

Both nations are actively working to rebuild their relationship, which was severely impacted by the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.

The Indian and Chinese armies reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Arunachal Pradesh sector, days after the two sides held Special Representative talks in Beijing on the festering boundary question.

The focus of the corps commander-level talks at the Wacha-Damai border meeting point in Arunachal Pradesh's Kibithoo region was to maintain peace and tranquillity along the frontier, people familiar with the matter said.

The Indian delegation was headed by Lt General Girish Kalia, the commander of the Army's Dimapur-based 3 Corps. There is no official word yet on the talks.

Maintaining Border Peace And Tranquillity

The meeting also came amid reports of aggressive military posturing by Chinese troops along the LAC in the Upper Subansiri region of Arunachal Pradesh.

In the Special Representative (SR) talks on August 25, India conveyed to China the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the frontier for overall bilateral ties.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held the SR talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi which focused on delimitation of the frontier and sustaining work on trans-boundary cooperation.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

In his remarks at the meeting, Doval said that normalcy in the ties has been a direct result of both sides maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

The Indian side highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas for the continued development and progress of the bilateral relationship, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said on the SR talks.

Both Doval and Wang are the designated SRs for the boundary talks mechanism, which was established in 2003 to comprehensively address the dispute over the India-China border spanning 3,488 km.

In the last few months, the two sides have taken a series of measures to rebuild their relationship after it came under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.