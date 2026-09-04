Home  » News » India-born man added to FBI's most wanted list in fraud case

India-born man added to FBI's most wanted list in fraud case

By Sagar Kulkarni September 04, 2026 09:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source

India-born Manjit Singh Bedi has been placed on the FBI's most wanted fraudsters list for allegedly orchestrating a significant US government benefits fraud scheme and subsequently fleeing to India.

FBI Most Wanted List

IMAGE: The FBI claimed that Manjit Singh Bedi, a naturalised US citizen, defrauded the US government of at least USD 6 lakh between March 2024 and June 2025. Photograph: @FBIDirectorKash/X

Key Points

  • India-born Manjit Singh Bedi is on the FBI's most wanted fraudsters list.
  • Bedi allegedly defrauded the US government of at least USD 6 lakh through the SNAP program.
  • He operated a grocery store, illegally exchanging customer benefits for cash.
  • After indictment, Bedi fled the US to Canada and then to India.
  • A reward of up to USD 150,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has added India-born Manjit Singh Bedi to its list of most wanted fraudsters for his alleged involvement in irregularities in the US government's benefits scheme.

According to the FBI, Bedi operated a small grocery store in Tacoma, Washington, and swiped customers' government benefits cards to give them cash instead of food under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP).

Instead of selling food to participants, Bedi allegedly swiped their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards and gave them cash, keeping half of the proceeds for himself, the FBI said on Thursday.

 

Details Of The Alleged Fraud And Escape

The FBI claimed that Bedi, a naturalised US citizen, defrauded the US government of at least USD 6 lakh between March 2024 and June 2025. Bedi operated a small grocery store in Tacoma called Asian Grocery Store. He purportedly sold food to SNAP participants using their EBT cards.

"A reward of up to USD 150,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction," the FBI said.

After being indicted for wire fraud and SNAP benefits fraud, Bedi was allowed to appear in court without being arrested. He was ordered to surrender his passport and remain in Washington state. However, Bedi soon drove across the border to Canada and then fled to India, the FBI said. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Bedi on May 21 in a US district court after he was charged with Violations of Conditions of Supervision.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

manjit singh bedifbi most wantedsnap fraudus government benefitsindia-born fugitive

More From Rediff

For ISRO, Fri Isn't About Putting Another Satellite...

For ISRO, Fri Isn't About Putting Another Satellite...
Why Air Marshal Mishra Is The Right Man For Ram Mandir Trust

Why Air Marshal Mishra Is The Right Man For Ram Mandir Trust
'China's Biggest Threat Not America, But...'

'China's Biggest Threat Not America, But...'

Related Stories

FBI Increases Reward for 'Ten Most Wanted' Fugitives

FBI Increases Reward for 'Ten Most Wanted' Fugitives

Quick Links

IndiaSingh BediFBICanadaTacomaWashingtonFederal Bureau of InvestigationSupplemental Nutrition Assistance ProgrammeAsian Grocery StoreEBT

Web Stories

7 Krishna Temples Around The World

7 Krishna Temples Around The World
8 Special Recipes For Lord Krishna

8 Special Recipes For Lord Krishna
8 Places Where Krishna's Story Comes Alive

8 Places Where Krishna's Story Comes Alive