India-born cheetah gives birth to 5 cubs in Kuno; total count at 60

Indian-born cheetah KJP21 has given birth to five healthy cubs in Kuno National Park, significantly boosting India's cheetah population to 60 and introducing a vital new genetic lineage to the ongoing Project Cheetah conservation efforts.

IMAGE: A 32-month-old Indian-born female cheetah named KJP21 gives birth to five healthy cubs in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, October 5, 2026. Photograph: @byadavbjp X/ ANI Photo

Key Points Indian-born cheetah KJP21 has given birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh.

This birth increases India's total cheetah population to 60, with 41 born on Indian soil.

The cubs' father is from Botswana, introducing a new genetic lineage to India's cheetah population.

The event is a significant milestone for Project Cheetah, highlighting successful conservation efforts.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated the teams involved in the cheetah restoration journey.

An India-born cheetah has given birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, taking the total number of the big cats in the country to 60, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

The father is a cheetah brought from Botswana and the birth of these cubs marks the beginning of the Botswana lineage in India, adding a new genetic lineage to the country's growing cheetah population, a government statement said.

Boosting Genetic Diversity In India

Congratulating veterinarians, forest officials, field staff, and the management team associated with Project Cheetah, Yadav said their dedication, commitment, and tireless efforts are continuously progressing the cheetah restoration journey in India.

"KJP21, a female cheetah born in India, has given birth to five healthy cubs. Their birth has sparked an outpouring of joy in the area. With this, the total number of cheetahs in India has now increased to 60, including 41 born on Indian soil," Yadav said.

KJP21 is the third female cheetah born in India, after Mukhi and KGP12, an statement issued by Yadav said.

Project Cheetah's Continued Success

The birth of these cubs marks an important milestone in the expansion of a new generation of cheetahs, the statement said, adding the father of the five cubs is a cheetah brought from Botswana.

"Thus, the birth of these cubs marks the beginning of the Botswana lineage in India, adding a new genetic lineage to the country's growing cheetah population. The birth of another generation of cheetahs on Indian soil marks another glorious chapter in the remarkable journey of Project Cheetah," it said.

This achievement underscores the ongoing scientific management, monitoring, and conservation efforts for cheetah conservation in Kuno National Park, the statement said.