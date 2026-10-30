INDIA bloc's 'public impeachment' of CEC Gyanesh postponed

The INDIA bloc has intensified its protest against alleged electoral irregularities, postponing the "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and planning a "Chalo Dilli" march to challenge the perceived "demolition of democracy."

FILE IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses a meeting in presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal and others. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points The INDIA bloc's "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been postponed to October 31 due to rains.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced a "Chalo Dilli" march and rally for Sunday, alleging "demolition of democracy" by PM Modi, Amit Shah, and CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Gandhi also alleged that the Home Minister is trying to stop people from coming into Delhi for the protests.

INDIA bloc leaders had met on Thursday to finalise the proceedings, which are a symbolic protest over the "vote chori" issue.

The Congress and other opposition parties are demanding CEC Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

INDIA bloc's "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been postponed to October 31 due to the rains in the city, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.

"By consensus we have decided to postpone today's programme to tomorrow at the same time," Gandhi said at a joint press conference with INDIA bloc leaders outside Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg residence here.

INDIA Bloc's Planned Protests

Gandhi said a "Chalo Dilli" march and rally will be held on Sunday.

"Both programmes are about the demolition of democracy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and his crew," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged.

Gandhi also alleged that the Home minister is trying his best to stop people from coming into Delhi.

"Our party people and common people are being stopped. You watch what happens at Ramlila Maidan and you will understand what is happening in the country. There is huge anger and pain because millions are being disenfranchised," he said.

Gandhi said anyone who wants to protect the Constitution is invited to join the march and the rally.

Allegations And Unity Among Opposition

Echoing similar sentiments, TMC's Derek O'Brien said the INDIA bloc is together in this and will win this together.

INDIA bloc leaders had met on Thursday to give the final shape to the proceedings, which are to be held at Kharge's residence as a symbolic protest over the "vote chori" issue.

Sources said former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar will chair the INDIA bloc's "public impeachment" of Gyanesh Kumar. While Kharge will move the 'motion' to impeach Gyanesh Kumar, Gandhi will make the concluding remarks before the 'motion' is passed.

Besides Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, one person from each party is likely to speak at the "public impeachment" of the CEC.

The Congress on Tuesday claimed it was denied permission to hold the "public impeachment" of the CEC and accused the government of trying to silence the voice of common people after "destroying" the electoral system.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.