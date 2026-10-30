INDIA bloc's November 1 March: All you need to know

The INDIA bloc is gearing up for a significant 'Chalo Dilli' march on November 1 at Ramlila Maidan, protesting alleged 'vote chori' and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amidst claims of voter list irregularities.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference outside Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence at 10 Rajaji Marg, in New Delhi on Friday. Other leaders also present. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points The INDIA bloc will hold a 'Chalo Dilli' march on November 1, starting from Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and ending at Ramlila Maidan.

The protest aims to address alleged 'vote chori' and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar due to voter list irregularities.

The 'public impeachment' of Gyanesh Kumar, initially scheduled for Friday, has been postponed to October 31 due to rain.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged people to join the November 1 march to save democracy and protect the Constitution, assuring them against police intervention.

Jairam Ramesh stated that the countdown to the exit of Gyanesh Kumar, accused of subverting the Constitution, is accelerating.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) march on November 1 would begin at noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and culminate at the Ramlila Maidan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.

INDIA Bloc's Planned March Details

Gandhi gave this information during an 'Ask Me' session on Instagram.

The INDIA bloc has also planned a 'mega rally' at Ramlila Maidan over the 'vote chori' issue and to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter list irregularities.

Allegations Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

INDIA bloc's 'public impeachment' of Kumar has been postponed to October 31 due to the rains in New Delhi. It was earlier scheduled to be held on Friday.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, 'Due to incessant rain the Public Impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar organised by the INDIA janbandhan has been rescheduled to tomorrow October 31st at 230pm. This will be followed by the 'Chalo Dilli' Ramlila March on Sunday November 1st.'

'The countdown to the exit of Gyanesh kumar who has so blatantly and brazenly subverted and sabotaged the Constitution of India on the instructions of the PM-HM duo is accelerating,' he said.

Rahul Gandhi's Call for Participation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday had urged people to join the opposition INDIA bloc's November 1 'Chalo Dilli' march, asking them not to worry about police and their lathis.

The leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha asserted that the BJP 'will not have the guts to try any of their antics'.

Gandhi said the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' march at Ramlila Maidan is to save democracy, put an end to 'vote theft' and protect the Constitution.

He urged student groups, regardless of their political affiliation, to join it.