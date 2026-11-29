DMK president MK Stalin has declared his party's support for the Centre's Delimitation Bill, asserting that prioritising Tamil Nadu's protection leaves "no other option" despite opposition from the INDIA bloc.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, along with other INDIA Bloc leaders, meet DMK president MK Stalin at his residence in Chennai. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points DMK president MK Stalin confirmed his party's support for the Centre's Delimitation Bill on Sunday.

Stalin stated there was "no other option" but to support the bill, prioritising Tamil Nadu's interests.

The decision was made despite persuasion from INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress and TMC figures, during a meeting.

Stalin explained that defeating the delimitation bill would result in Tamil Nadu losing even minimal protection.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin on Sunday made it clear that his party will support the Centre's delimitation bill, as there was "no other option" and that the party put Tamil Nadu first.

Stalin Explains DMK's Stance

His remarks came after a meeting with INDIA bloc leaders where they persuaded him to withdraw the support announced to the BJP-led NDA on the matter.

"Our stand is that if delimitation bill is defeated, we will lose even minimal protection to Tamil Nadu," he told reporters.

"There is no option but to support Delimitation Bill," he said, adding that the no alternative was proposed by the Congress-led opposition parties.

"For us Tamil Nadu is first," he added.

Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge, former party chiefs and MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were among the INDIA bloc leaders who met the DMK president at his Alwarpet residence here.

DMK has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha.