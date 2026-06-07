INDIA bloc to meet after 2 years amid churn, TVK to join

Top leaders of opposition parties including Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC's Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal and Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, besides Left leaders and those from smaller parties, are likely to attend the meeting at the Constitution Club in the national capital.

IMAGE: LoP Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, with LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs Pramod Tiwari, and Jairam Ramesh, during a meeting of the INDIA bloc floor leaders at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi on February 10, 2026. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points 23 opposition parties have confirmed participation in the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi.

DMK and AAP are likely to skip the gathering, while TVK may be inducted into the alliance.

The bloc will discuss a joint strategy against the BJP ahead of upcoming state polls and the 2029 Lok Sabha election.

CPI-M plans to seek clarification from Congress over allegations of Left-BJP collusion in Kerala.

The meeting comes after major electoral setbacks for TMC and DMK and amid efforts to strengthen opposition coordination.

As many as 23 political parties of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will meet on Monday to redraw their strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party and iron out differences amid changed power dynamics after the defeat of regional anchors the Trinamool Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the recent assembly polls.

Top leaders of opposition parties including Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC's Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal and Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, besides Left leaders and those from smaller parties, are likely to attend the meeting at the Constitution Club in the national capital.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that 23 political parties have confirmed their participation in the 'INDIA janbandhan' meeting, while asserting that the opposition bloc continues to stand united through its diversity.

Ramesh claimed some parties have expressed their inability to attend this meeting for their own reasons even though they have conveyed their strong opposition to the Modi government's policies and actions.

While the DMK and the Aam Aadmi Party are unlikely to attend, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is likely to be included in the bloc.

Alliance eyes 2029 roadmap as key allies stay away

The AAP has already publicly distanced itself from the bloc, while the DMK earlier announced its decision to boycott the gathering after the Congress snapped ties with it in Tamil Nadu and joined the TVK-led government.

The alliance is set to deliberate on the future course of action and will aim to put a united face to take on the Modi government on national issues in the run-up to the next election cycle in states and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

The recent defeat of TMC in West Bengal has also forced the opposition bloc to come together to take on the saffron surge in the country.

The TMC is likely to raise the issue of alleged attacks on its leaders in Bengal and rally support of INDIA bloc parties.

"Meeting with a common purpose and clear intent. INDIA united. Many parties look forward to meeting in the spirit of camaraderie," TMC MP Derek O'Brien said.

The recent assembly elections have, however, also brought out differences within the opposition bloc, with the Communist Party of India-Marxist set to raise with the Congress the charge that the Left had a political understanding with the BJP in Kerala polls.

The Left parties lost against the Congress-led United Democratic Front in the only state they were in power.

CPI-M set to confront Congress over Kerala collusion charge

The CPI-M which will be represented by its Rajya Sabha leader John Brittas at the meeting, is likely to flag the issue and seek clarifications from the Congress leadership, sources said.

CPI-M general secretary M A Baby has written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, saying such accusations were inconsistent with the spirit of cooperation that underpins the opposition alliance.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Baby's letter raises questions about the unity of the INDIA bloc.

"This is the real state of the INDI alliance -- no mission, no vision, only confusion, division, allegations and ambition for positions," he said in a video statement.

However, Ramesh said that like India, the 'INDIA janbandhan' continues to stand united through its diversity, he asserted.

He said the parties which are unable to attend have conveyed their 'strong opposition to the Modi government's policies and actions that are snatching away the right to vote for millions of Indians, assaulting the Constitution daily, attacking Opposition leaders through investigative agencies...'

He said that they are against the Modi government's policies that are 'seriously damaging the livelihoods of crores of Indians, breaking household budgets through relentless price rise, betraying the hopes and aspirations of lakhs of youth, dampening investment climate, and compromising the national interest by its foreign policy'.

The last official meeting of the INDIA was held in New Delhi on June 1, 2024, just ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Opposition seeks reset after electoral setbacks and internal strains

On August 7, 2025, Rahul Gandhi hosted a crucial strategy dinner for top INDIA bloc leaders at his New Delhi residence that brought together nearly 50 leaders from over 25 opposition parties, where the issue of alleged electoral manipulation, particularly the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar, was raised.

The INDIA bloc leadership has since then got together formally during consultations ahead of Parliament sessions, when opposition parties discussed floor coordination and issues to be jointly raised against the central government.

These included moving notices against the then Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Speaker Om Birla and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, seeking their removal.

The recent assembly election outcomes have prompted fresh introspection within opposition ranks.

"...This is the need of the hour... the Congress Party and others who share the same ideology, those who want to save the country, protect the Constitution, and shield people from rising inflation, must also come together," Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said on the INDIA bloc meeting.

The INDIA, formed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, comprises several opposition parties that have sought to jointly challenge the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the national level.