INDIA bloc to hold 'public impeachment' of CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Oct 30

The INDIA Bloc is set to escalate its protests against alleged "vote chori" and "poll irregularities" by holding a "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 30, followed by a massive "Dilli Chalo march" on November 1.

IMAGE: Congress general secretaries KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hold a meeting with party leaders from Uttar Pradesh to review preparations for the November 1 INDIA bloc mega rally against at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, October 23, 2026. Photograph: @INCIndia X/ANI Photo

Key Points The INDIA Bloc will conduct a "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 30 at Hotel Ashok.

Following the impeachment, a "Dilli Chalo march" against "vote chori" will culminate at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, with an expected million participants.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has contacted all INDIA Bloc parties to ensure their presence in Delhi on the two days.

The protests are part of a series against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and alleged "poll irregularities" by the CEC.

The INDIA bloc aims to demonstrate unity in protecting democracy and press for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the deletion of lakhs of votes.

Leaders of the opposition INDIA Bloc will hold a "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 30 and announce a public verdict against him.

The "mock Parliament" would be held at Hotel Ashok, where all opposition MPs and top leaders would be present, it is learnt.

Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said the next day, on November 1, the bloc will carry out a 'Dilli Chalo march' to Ramlila Maidan, which it touted as its "biggest", against "vote chori".

Planned Protests Against CEC

"In our effort to save the Constitution and defeat the Vote Chors, INDIA bloc will be holding a crucial Public Impeachment proceeding on 30th October - where the public's verdict to remove the 'Vote Chor' CEC Gyanesh Kumar will be delivered loud and clear," Venugopal said on X.

"After this Public Impeachment, we will hold a 'Dilli Chalo March' against 'Vote Chori' culminating at Ramleela Maidan on November 1st, where at least a million concerned citizens will participate," he said.

Venugopal said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has reached out to all INDIA Bloc parties for their presence in Delhi on the two days.

Kharge has already spoken to a few leaders, he said.

Mobilising Support For The March

Earlier in the day, the Congress leadership held internal meetings with heads of its frontal organisations and Delhi unit leaders and discussed plans to make the November 1 INDIA Bloc rally and march at Ramlila grounds a grand success.

The meetings came a day after the party leadership held meetings with leaders of its Uttar Pradesh and Haryana units.

The party is activating its rank and file to join the rally in large numbers.

Allegations Of Poll Irregularities

The INDIA Bloc rally is part of a series of opposition protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the CEC's "poll irregularities."

The party said its November 1 rally will send a strong message that the opposition group is united in protecting democracy and "driving vote chors out of power."

"We continued our meetings to take stock of preparations for the INDIA bloc mega rally against vote chori on November 1st, as we met with chairpersons and in-charges of various frontals and departments at Indira Bhavan today," Venugopal said on X.

"Along with AICC treasurer Sh. Ajay Maken ji, met with the AICC in-charge, PCC president and senior leaders from Delhi to discuss preparations for our November 1st mega rally against vote chori," he said in another post.

Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba later said that the rally will be the opposition's biggest as the party has set a target of 10 lakh people.

She said there was no question of postponing or cancelling the rally, as has been suggested by some in view of the festival season.

Rally's Objectives And Impact

Venugopal said people from across the country will attend the gathering to send the message: "We are united in protecting our democracy and driving these vote chors out of power."

The INDIA bloc rally is aimed at increasing pressure on the government over the deletion of lakhs of votes and for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the alleged irregularities in the SIR.

On October 12, the protests over the "vote theft" charge reached the Supreme Court's doorstep.

In a major show of strength, opposition stalwarts, joined by activists and civil society members, took part in a 'March for Democracy' facing a heavily barricaded route here and filed a joint petition against the SIR.